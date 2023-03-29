Ocean Springs chefs nominated for James Beard award

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2023 award nominees, and one Gulf Coast chef made the list.

Alex Perry and Kumi Omori from Vestige in Ocean Springs are finalists for Best Chef in the South region.

For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone. Receiving the award can be seen as akin to winning an Oscar but for chefs.

Alton Brown, Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain are just a few past winners of James Beard awards.

Click HERE to see the full list of 2023 James Beard Award nominees.

Winners will be announced on Monday, June 5, 2023.

