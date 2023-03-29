WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ocean Springs chefs nominated for James Beard award

Vestige: Memorable Meals &amp; Timeless Taste
Vestige: Memorable Meals &amp; Timeless Taste(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2023 award nominees, and one Gulf Coast chef made the list.

Alex Perry and Kumi Omori from Vestige in Ocean Springs are finalists for Best Chef in the South region.

For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone. Receiving the award can be seen as akin to winning an Oscar but for chefs.

Alton Brown, Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain are just a few past winners of James Beard awards.

Click HERE to see the full list of 2023 James Beard Award nominees.

Winners will be announced on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid

Latest News

Even after phase 4 of the Popp's Ferry Road extension is complete, business owners on the far...
D’Iberville businesses concerned about low traffic flow on old Popp’s Ferry
After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
American Car Center files for bankruptcy
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to...
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission