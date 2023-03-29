Jersey Mike’s Subs making donations to help breast cancer patients

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In March, customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout the country.

Here on the Coast, the sub shop is making donations to help breast cancer patients. Jersey Mike’s Subs in Gulfport and D’Iberville are donating 100% of sales to Carter’s Champions Breast Cancer Fund to assist breast cancer patients in the area. Jersey Mikes has raised more than $67 million for charities since 2011.

On Wednesday, customers packed that shop to support the cause.

One of those customers was Alyce Stewart. She recently finished chemo.

“I was diagnosed on June 1, 2022, and finished treatment at the end of February,” Stewart said.

She said it warmed her heart to see this business giving back to the community.

“Seeing all the people that are here to support it is fantastic,” she said. “Hopefully we can help other ladies not have to go through the same trauma.”

John Carter, co-founder of Carter’s Champions, said he’s thankful for Jersey Mike’s contributions.

“There’s no words for having a partner that would do something like this today to give 100% of their sales, not just the proceeds but every single dollar that’s ringing through the register,” Carter said. “To give back to locals fighting breast cancer, there are no words for that.”

These funds will help Memorial Health System patients pay for treatment, medicine and mammograms.

Carter said he hopes his fund helps cancer victims to fight the odds.

“People that go through all these treatments still have to deal with those symptoms for a long time. When you’re having all that radiation, it can tear your body up. It’s the longevity that we’re looking for,” he said. “We’d like to see people make it to the very end and have their grandkids and all that.”

Stewart said these acts of gratitude give her hope for the future.

“I’d love it if we could do something like this every month,” she said. “Just to get the word out and spread as much support as we can.”

