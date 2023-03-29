Jackson County leaders build case against Ocean Springs annexation bid

JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - More tension in the City of Discovery comes following a proposed annexation bid.

Some Jackson County residents are fighting back against the expansion. County supervisors and leaders are building a defense as the county prepares for a court annexation hearing case.

“I’ve been here since 1972. The city wants to annex and we really don’t want that to happen,” said David Coward, Jackson County resident.

“If Ocean Springs is not taking care of Ocean Springs city and streets, then what are they needing more property for? What else are they going to take care of?” said Jackson County property owner Linda Williams.

Some Jackson County homeowners aren’t on board with Ocean Springs’s decision to expand.

Two highlighted areas on the proposed annexation map impact residential and commercial properties. Locations northwest of Highway 57 and south of Highway 90 are affected.

Eric Camp said annexation can mean more money and more problems.

“There’s increase in taxes and none of us are really interested in paying more taxes, especially for not getting more devices that we already have,” said Eric Camp, a Jackson County resident. “I have a farm and I’m afraid the city will have limits against farm animals.”

“They don’t need city water, they don’t need all the other things the mayor proposing,” said Linda Williams.

There are some pros.

Ocean Springs High School and the airport will be in the city limits.

Currently, Jackson County is rated a Protection Class 7. Ocean Springs is rated a Protection Class 4, which means better response time for police and fire departments. It’s also a cheaper rate, decreasing fire insurance premiums down to 4% to 6% for homeowners.

David Coward said that’s still not convincing enough to match his quality of life.

“A lot of the unknowns. We don’t know how it’s going to affect us as far as our taxes, our garbage pickups. I have wells and my own sewer system,” Coward said.

According to Jackson County Assessor Nick Elmore, property tax and car tag bills would increase 13.4%.

“There’s nothing there that the city can do for me except road protection, maybe, or something of that nature,” Coward said.

County supervisors and community members will continue to build their arguments to present to the courtroom.

Ocean Springs annexation court hearing is set for April 13.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.