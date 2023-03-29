Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold job fair this weekend

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - New positions are opening up at Ingalls Shipbuilding. The company set a goal of hiring more than 2,000 workers last year.

Right now, the main focus is not on the numbers.

“We’re meeting our numbers and expectations weekly, which is a great goal and accomplishment for HR and Talent Acquisition especially,” said Kelsey Polovich. “But our real focus isn’t on the numbers themselves but making sure that we are recruiting and retaining and developing the workforce we currently have as well as the new ones we are trying to attract.”

Polovich is the project manager for Talent Acquisition at Ingalls. She said job fairs can connect the company to future shipbuilders with little experience who are looking to learn a new craft.

“This is an opportunity for the company to meet the community where it’s needed with its grow-your-own concept, where we’re hiring people with no experience paying them to train them to get them right for the job,” Polovich said.

People like Dean Delaneuville Jr, who is a third-generation Ingalls employee. He is training to be an electrician like his father and grandfather.

Delaneuville said he has one goal to get from this program.

“My goal is to build capable ships so it can do what it can do,” Delaneuville said. “Like it’s out there in the middle of the ocean, and we want it to stay afloat.”

Delaneuville is taking advantage of the Ingalls apprenticeship program that gives people hands-on experience and the chance to flourish in the workforce.

“We’re all passionate about what we do so we give the Talent Acquisition department any chance to meet in front of people where they’re ready to recruit, talk and help any way they can and this just gives us the opportunity for that,” Polovich said.

“I would give it a try. You’re getting paid to learn and you’re getting hands-on experience, can’t get any better than that,” Delaneuville said.

The job fair will take place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Ingalls Maritime Training Academy just outside the shipyard.

