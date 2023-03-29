WLOX Careers
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault and three additional charges of aggravated assault, one for each c
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman is behind bars after police say she fired shots at a car full of children.

GPD says it all started with a fight between two women Monday evening on the 2800 block of 6th Avenue.

Police say one of the women tried to get in her car to drive away with her three children, when 22-year-old Labrittani Watts pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The driver dove out of the car and into the path of the tires. She was injured from being run over, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault and three additional charges of aggravated assault, one for each child in the car.

Watts also had felony warrants from Biloxi and Mobile. She’s now being held under a $400,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

