Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury has indicted Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, for the murder of missing Ole Miss student, Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee.

Herrington was served Wednesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, but no other details were released.

The 22-year-old is still under his previous bond set by Third Circuit Judicial District Court.

Trial dates and proceedings will be set at a later date.

