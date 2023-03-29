WLOX Careers
Ceremony honors heroes on Vietnam War Veterans Day

Kevin Cuttill's Crusaders for Veterans has been doing this remembrance ceremony for Vietnam War veterans for eight years.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Crusaders for Veterans had its eighth annual Remembrance Ceremony for Vietnam prisoners of war and those killed or missing in action.

Those veterans who came back and the families who were left behind are as determined as ever to keep their legacy alive.

Even decades after a hero’s death, the emotions are still raw.

Gold Star daughter Diane Moore remembers her last conversation with her father, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Moore, who went missing in action in Vietnam.

“I just asked him, ‘When will you be back?’ He said, ‘Right about Easter.’ ‘Where are you going?’ ‘To Vietnam.’ I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘It’s way across the world.’ And then my last question was, ‘Why do you have to go?’ And he said it was to keep bad men out of our backyard. And, as a child, I didn’t know what that meant. But now, I do.”

Kevin Cuttill’s Crusaders for Veterans has been doing this remembrance ceremony for Vietnam War veterans for eight years - even before Vietnam War Veterans Day was officially recognized nationally in 2017.

He said simply, it needed to be done.

“I’m going to say 30-40% of Vietnam veterans came home and burned their uniforms. I was one of them. There was so much hatred. It was kind of like the dark ages of America,” he said. “We fought the system to get it back to where you never have a military service member come home without being declared a hero.”

For other Vietnam veterans who attend this event, the event is special in many ways.

“It’s a great honor to be here,” said Navy veteran Gary Noble. “We lost four men during our tour. I have family members buried here, I have classmates and to honor them and to honor us that came back alive.”

Added Army veteran Thomas Benoit: “It means a lot because it’s probably the first group of veterans that were not recognized when we came home. People recognize it now, and I appreciate that.”

Wednesday was also the 50th anniversary of the last American troops leaving Vietnam.

