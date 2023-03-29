WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Biloxi Shuckers set to face off against Pearl River Community College in exhibition game

Batter Up: Swing For The Fences At MGM Park
Batter Up: Swing For The Fences At MGM Park(tcw-wlox)
By Javik Blake
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -In preparation for the 2023 season, the Biloxi Shuckers will face the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in a seven-inning exhibition game on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at biloxishuckers.com and the MGM Park box office starting on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be sold as general admission tickets for $13, with students able to receive a ticket for $11. The exhibition game is included in all full Shuck Nation Memberships and tickets will automatically be placed into member accounts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pearl River back to MGM Park,” Shuckers’ General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We loved having them at the ballpark last year to celebrate their national title, and we’re looking forward to the game.”

The game can be heard on Cruisin’ WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM, the flagship station of the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network.

“Our guys will be given the unique chance to compete against some of the best prospects in the game of baseball,” PRCC Head Coach Michael Avalon said. “We are very thankful to the Shuckers and the entire Brewers organization for awarding us this opportunity.”

The Pearl River Community College Wildcats, located in Poplarville, Mississippi, are the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national champions and are currently ranked third nationally. The game marks the first-ever contest between the Shuckers and Pearl River Community College.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid

Latest News

Jaslyn Davis (left) and Dekeria Walls (right) signed on at the next level to continue their...
Harrison Central’s Jaslyn Davis and Dekeria Walls sign with in-state basketball programs
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Jeff Stockstill takes over as the next football coach at Pass Christian.
Pass Christian names Scott Central’s Jeff Stockstill as next head football coach
Former Shuckers shortstop Brice Turang has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.
Former Shucker Brice Turang makes Brewers’ Opening Day roster