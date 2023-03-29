WLOX Careers
Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by...
President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.

He answered “yes” to a reporter’s question while speaking to the press pool following a visit to North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

There are no specific details of Biden’s to the Magnolia State at this time.

