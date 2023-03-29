WLOX Careers
Auburn's top '22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer

Auburn’s top basketball signee from last year, Yohan Traore, plans to transfer
The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top signee from last year, center Yohan Traore, plans to transfer.

The five-star recruit from France, who played a limited role as a freshman, announced his plans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 Traore initially committed to LSU but landed at Auburn after the firing of coach Will Wade a little more than a year ago. He was rated the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 5 center according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Traore averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds after arriving from Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Traore was a member of the U15 and U16 French National Team.

He played nine minutes in Auburn's opening NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Traore failed to score and didn't play in the s econd-round loss to Houston.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

