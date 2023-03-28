WLOX Careers
VFW post helps replace Mark Seymour’s lost Purple Heart

Mark Seymour was a local war hero killed in action overseas in 1944 at the age of 33.
Mark Seymour was a local war hero killed in action overseas in 1944 at the age of 33.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699 in Ocean Springs presented the Mark Seymour family with one very special item Tuesday morning: a replacement for his lost Purple Heart.

VFW Post 5699 is named in Seymour’s honor.

He was a local war hero killed in action overseas in 1944 at the age of 33.

Post Commander Lela Bremen connected with Seymour’s direct family members in 2021 when she learned his original Purple Heart was misplaced.

“It became a mission of mine to recover,” Bremen said. “You know, it’s not the original, but we’re going to replace it because that’s important to the family.”

Bremen reached out to the National Personnel Records Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process.

More than two years later, she was finally able to hand it to them.

“I was glad that she could replace that,” said granddaughter Patricia Seymour. “It was upsetting because they’re like cherished. I remember when my dad showed it to me when we were younger. As an adult, I didn’t even touch it. I was like, ‘whoa.’”

Accepting the Purple Heart replacement were Seymour’s:

  • Granddaughter Patricia Seymour
  • Grandson Mark Seymour Junior
  • Great-grandson Joe Grispart
  • Great-great-grandson Mark Seymour III

“He’s a hero, and we continue to serve in the honor of him and his service,” Bremen added.

