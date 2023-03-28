Tuesday’s Forecast

Warm and muggy weather continues this morning. And there will be rainy and stormy weather from time to time too. Flooding, tornadoes, hail, and strong gusts can’t be ruled out with any of the stronger thunderstorms that may occur. So don’t be surprised if a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning is issued for parts of Coastal Mississippi at some point today. One to three inches of rain have already fallen since yesterday in Coastal Mississippi and we may add an additional one to three inches of rain by the time today is done. This morning’s rain chances are quite high. But, our rain chances are expected to decrease this afternoon into this evening as our weather pattern finally turns drier thanks to dry high pressure sweeping this front away from our area. So, plan on dry and cooler conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the cool 50s after midnight to early Wednesday. We stay dry with lower humidity on Wednesday and Thursday. Then muggier Friday as our next chance for rain comes in Friday to Saturday.

