St. Martin ministry taking action to meet the needs of tornado victims

By Parker Boyd
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - New Life Disaster Relief in St. Martin is collecting supplies to help victims of the recent tornado in north Mississippi.

Next week volunteers will take all those donations to Rolling Fork. They’ll also help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

Ken Wetzel and his wife Dawn started this ministry after surviving Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and now operate out of Biloxi Christian Church at 148000 Big Ridge Road.

Wetzel said their goal is to meet the need with Godly compassion and stewardship.

“We’re in the hope-giving business. That is a huge part of what we do. We recognize that there are a lot of needs that we are not able to meet,” Wetzel said. “We focus on what we’re able to do and to do the best at what we’re able to do. If we even impact one life, we’ve accomplished a lot.”

While there, the organization will also partner with the Biloxi Fire Museum to serve up food to the community.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can help those affected by these deadly storms.

