SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors announced the name of its highest bidder looking to buy Singing River Health System in a special-called meeting Monday morning, and it’s not the name many were expecting.

Supervisors went into a private, executive session right away to first discuss the news with Singing River Health leaders.

They returned moments later and voted all-in favor for what they’re calling the top bid.

“Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, or FMOLHS, is the highest and best proposal,” District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge read aloud.

FMOLHS is a non-profit and Catholic medical group based in Baton Rouge with nine main campuses and over 150 clinics throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

Its team provided this statement to WLOX:

“Today’s decision marks the first step in an exciting journey together. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is honored to be chosen to partner with Singing River Health System. As one of the largest and most established healthcare systems in the Gulf South, we are well-positioned to partner with Singing River to continue their tradition of providing access to high-quality, compassionate care. During the next few months, we look forward to learning more from the team at Singing River Health System and the communities it serves.”

Following the vote, District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross said, “It’s a great day, and I think it’ll be a good thing for the county and a good thing for our health system.”

“I think everyone’s going to be extremely pleased years from now with the decision that this board made today,” Board President Ken Taylor told WLOX. “Singing River Hospital System needs a like-minded operation to provide more strategic funds for them to grow. And, the county, we just cannot afford to increase your taxes that much.”

Leaders said the Louisiana health group is able to invest the $20-$40 million dollars needed to keep Singing River Health viable.

Current Singing River Health CEO Tiffany Murdock told WLOX why she thinks it’s a great fit.

“We just really like the mission, and the strategies they had were very similar to ours,” she said. “Their culture, I mean, it really mimicked what we were doing. Community service is huge on their part, their potential capital investment that they want to provide us, all of the population health care that we’re already doing, they’re doing in an even larger space.”

While Monday’s announcement does not mean FMLOHS is buying Singing River Health yet, all parties are now heading into a negotiation period.

“We could not be more excited,” Murdock said.

At this time, the supervisors are not releasing any information about FMOLHS’s proposal or any other bids they received. But more information can be expected in writing during their next board meeting on April 3.

If everything goes well, the deal could be finalized by September.

