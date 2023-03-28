Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - One person was hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday night at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores. That’s just outside The Hangout.

According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, police received a call at 8:51 p.m. about a fight breaking out at the 100 block of Gulf Shores Parkway. The report indicated one suspect had a gun and shots had been fired.

Officers said they located one juvenile male victim suffering from multiple gunshots wounds and a 21-year-old suspect a short distance away.

Police took the suspect into custody and the victim is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Officials said the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between several individuals and that the parties involved appear to be a mixture of juveniles and adults.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

