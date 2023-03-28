WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual...
The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. This photo is not the actual vehicle, but shows one of similar make, model and color.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for a truck that fled a deadly crash scene in Jackson County Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., MHP responded to the crash on Highway 63 North near Sampson Road.

William Angelo Davis, 36, of Lucedale was walking on the highway shoulder when he was struck by a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north from the crash and will have damage at the front passenger side fog light, fender flare and passenger side mirror.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Anyone with information is urged to call MHP Troop K at 228-396-7450 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU
Harvey Cockrell, left, and his wife Mary Cockrell, walk away after visiting the house of their...
MEMA: Death toll from Friday tornadoes in Mississippi drops from 25 to 21
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead

Latest News

What a wet morning! If you're ready for drier weather, it should finally arrive by this...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Donate to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive to help the Salvation Army's relief...
LIST: Where to donate to help Mississippi tornado victims
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live