MHP searching for truck after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for a truck that fled a deadly crash scene in Jackson County Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., MHP responded to the crash on Highway 63 North near Sampson Road.

William Angelo Davis, 36, of Lucedale was walking on the highway shoulder when he was struck by a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north from the crash and will have damage at the front passenger side fog light, fender flare and passenger side mirror.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Anyone with information is urged to call MHP Troop K at 228-396-7450 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

