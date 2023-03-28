Long Beach Harbor among Gulf Coast Restoration projects heading to governor’s desk for approval

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Almost $51 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds are heading to Gov. Tate Reeves.

SB 3047 proposes funding for 29 projects using Gulf Coast Restoration Funds from the BP oil spill.

The bill includes $3.5 million for Long Beach’s harbor restoration, $3.1 million to Jackson County for a Vancleave Medical Center, and $1 million for improvements to the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport.

Other projects in the bill include:

$4.6 million for an extension to Daniel Boulevard in Gulfport and a connector road between Highway 49 and Canal Road

$3.6 million for site development at Interstate 10 and Canal Road

$3.6 million for Pinchers Seafood’s working waterfront

$2,501,320 for the University of Southern Mississippi Visualization and Digital Multimedia Center of Excellence

$2 million for Diamondhead’s Commerical District Transformation Project

$2 million for Hancock County’s Port and Harbor Commission with the Technology Park and Site Development at Stennis Airport Phase I

$2 million to Mississippi State University Research and Technology Corporation with the continued development of the Mississippi Cyber Center Project

$2 million for Sunplex Light Industrial Park Site improvements and the Trent Lott Airport

$2 million to the Ocean Spring Redevelopment Foundation for public works redevelopment and relocation

$1,922,800 for the Pearl River County Industrial Park infrastructure and site development

$1.8 million for the Pearl River County Technology Park Phase I and site development

$1.75 million to Moss Point for the Highway 63/Escatawpa Natural Gas pipeline installation

$1,599,906 to the George County Board of Supervisors for a grain elevator/River Road Rehabilitation

$1,599,372 to the George County Board of Supervisors for the Old Highway 63 North Regional Agriculture and Agri-Tourism Accelerator Project

$1,585,000 for the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation and Biloxi Bay RV Resort

$1.5 million for the Live, Work Play Pascagoula Riverfront Redevelopment Project

$1.4 million with a downtown ADA boardwalk in Bay St. Louis

$1 million to a City Government Safety Complex for Bay St. Louis

$1 million for Moss Point Downtown Revitalization

$1 million for the completion of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Arts campus

$900,000 for Gulf Hills Resort’s development of 2,000 feet of Blueway Waterfront with public marina access

$700,000 for renovations and signage to the Mary C. O’Keef Cultural Arts Center

$498,000 for a state for the Lucedale Municipal Park

$260,000 for Heritage Spring Water, LLC.’s Stone County project

$250,000 to Plaid Properties, LLC. for the redevelopment of a blighted property into a WAMA connected district

$200,000 for Moss Point’s Point of Connection Road

Gov. Reeves still has to sign SB 3047 for the funding of these projects to be approved.

