Harrison Central’s Jaslyn Davis and Dekeria Walls sign with in-state basketball programs

Jaslyn Davis (left) and Dekeria Walls (right) signed on at the next level to continue their basketball and academic careers.
Jaslyn Davis (left) and Dekeria Walls (right) signed on at the next level to continue their basketball and academic careers.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes basketball team has always sent a number of its players to the next level and they continued that tradition Tuesday.

Power forward Dekeria Walls and center Jaslyn Davis both put pen to paper to continue their academic and athletic careers.

They’re also both staying close to home in the Magnolia State as Davis is headed to Meridian Community College and Walls is headed to Mississippi College.

They both say they can’t wait to hit the court in their new homes.

”When I’m looking at a college or a junior college I always look for if this is where I want to be, is this where I want to make a home,” said Davis. “I went there [Meridian] on a visit and I was like ‘Wow, this is where I want to be.’”

”[Mississippi College] was very calm. Everybody was doing there work and it was like a family,” said Walls. “It was a peaceful environment and I really like that.”

Both were major contributors over the last four years and helped get the Red Rebelettes to the state Final Four in back-to-back years.

