Broadwater project, Popp’s Ferry Road extension topics at Breakfast with the Mayor event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Broadwater Project and the Popp’s Ferry Road extension are just some of what Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich talked about at Tuesday’s Coast Chamber Breakfast with the Mayor event at Merit Health.

First is the Broadwater project. It’s the $1.2 billion idea where the old Broadwater property in the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard would be turned into a mega entertainment and music venue. While it seems a wet blanket had been thrown onto the idea, the mayor said the project isn’t dead.

“It’s taken two-and-a-half years to get to this point, but it’s not on the back burner. We’ve worked on it from our end with the state and with tourism and those tax rebates and infrastructure improvements. It’s about $78 million from our end, so again, we’re hopeful,” Gilich said.

As for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension project, Mayor Gilich said those final designs should be in place by Thursday.

“We’re responsible for making sure the acquisition and the funding is in place. Hopefully, that will be in place by April 1, then that goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for final approval. Some of the federal money that’s involved has to be done completely, with all the Ts crossed and Is dotted. That way, we’re almost there to push it over,” Gilich added.

At this morning’s Coast Chamber Breakfast event at Merit Health, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich introduced a new policy on panhandlers. He said some city businesses will be displaying these signs discouraging panhandlers. pic.twitter.com/4bJLgnAQT9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 28, 2023

