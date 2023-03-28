WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the Columbus, Mississippi woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder after the Saturday morning shooting at the Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing for most of the night.

He told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook. Deputies recovered a handgun, along with a shell casing.

Bond for Kadejah Brown is set at $750,000.

Coroner Greg Merchant said an autopsy is scheduled for Jeremy Brown. Hawkins said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU
Harvey Cockrell, left, and his wife Mary Cockrell, walk away after visiting the house of their...
MEMA: Death toll from Friday tornadoes in Mississippi drops from 25 to 21
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes

Latest News

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
A sign of relief is in sight... turning drier later today. But, first, looks like it'll be...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Long Beach city leaders signed a contract making them the first city in Mississippi to have a...
Safe Haven Baby Box advocates hoping to bring boxes across Mississippi
“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid