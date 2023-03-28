7 tornadoes caused destruction and death across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on the evening of March 24, causing multiple casualties and leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

One EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado), two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado), and four EF-1 tornadoes impacted the state.

MEMA has counted 21 deaths during the storms - three in Carroll County, three in Humphreys County, two in Monroe County and 13 in Sharkey County.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties are now eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

