WATCH: Team coverage of recovery and response in Rolling Fork after deadly tornadoes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLOX) - Communities in Mississippi are grieving and picking up the pieces after a series of tornadoes left 25 people dead.
The storms ripped up trees, overturned trailers and leveled homes and businesses.
The worst of the damage is Rolling Fork where entire blocks have been flattened.
What comes next for residents? They will try to rebuild. That’s what they told Noah Noble and Jaimee Dorris as they worked to pick up the pieces of what the storms left behind.
CLICK HERE to find out how you can help those affected by these deadly storms.
