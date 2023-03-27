WLOX Careers
WATCH: Team coverage of recovery and response in Rolling Fork after deadly tornadoes

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings.(Rogelio Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
By Jaimee Dorris and Noah Noble
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLOX) - Communities in Mississippi are grieving and picking up the pieces after a series of tornadoes left 25 people dead.

The storms ripped up trees, overturned trailers and leveled homes and businesses.

The worst of the damage is Rolling Fork where entire blocks have been flattened.

Communities in Mississippi are grieving and picking up the pieces after a series of tornadoes left 25 people dead. The worst of the damage is Rolling Fork.

What comes next for residents? They will try to rebuild. That’s what they told Noah Noble and Jaimee Dorris as they worked to pick up the pieces of what the storms left behind.

Noah Noble is live in the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork. He's been talking with residents about what comes next.
Jaimee Dorris is live in Rolling Fork with the latest on the aftermath of this weekend's deadly tornadoes.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can help those affected by these deadly storms.

