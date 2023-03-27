WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

‘This community is going to come back:’ federal help arrives in Mississippi

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal help is on the ground in Mississippi after President Biden approved the governor’s emergency declaration Sunday.

The governor, along with federal and state leaders, toured Rolling Fork Sunday morning, which is one of the areas that was hit hardest by Friday’s deadly storm.

“What we’ve seen over the last 36 hours in Mississippi, on one hand, has been heartbreaking. But on the other hand, it has been inspiring and gives me great reason for optimism and, quite frankly, makes me damn proud to be a Mississippian because Mississippians have done what Mississippians do. In times of tragedy, they stand up, and they show up,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Standing with the governor were other state leaders, federal partners, and the mayor of the hard-hit community of Rolling Fork.

“I’m not only just the mayor of this community, but I’ve lost personal friends. I’m also the local funeral director,” Mayor Eldridge Walker said. “I’m having to meet my families, those who have lost loved ones, and help them make it through this traumatic time.”

Federal partners say they’re in the Magnolia State for the long-haul and, through the major disaster declaration, will provide individual assistance and debris removal for Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties.

“When I spoke with the president [Saturday] and gave him an update, he was very clear to me: make sure the entire federal family does whatever they can to support these communities, and that’s what we’re here to do,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.

Sunday, Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Representative Bennie Thompson all stood as one, making promises of their own to those trying to figure out where to go from here.

“We’re about to spend some local and state money on this,” Sen. Wicker said. “We’re going to do so in coordination with one of the best state emergency management teams in the country. We’re good because we have experience.”

“I’ve got news for you: this community is going to come back. This community is going to come back strong. We are here to help you,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said.

“It’s your federal government that will backfill the need in this community. We don’t want anyone who is impacted to make a decision to leave because they didn’t get made whole again,” Rep. Thompson said.

Administrator Criswell said crews are on the ground assessing other counties to see if any others need to be added to this disaster declaration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
The annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off & Festival drew about 2,000 people to Point Cadet in...
Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival draws sizzles under clear skies
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes

Latest News

Rain chances continue with stalled front nearby. Can't rule out hail & gusty wind with any...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Mississippi F/EF5 Tornadoes Courtesy: Mississippi State University
Why a tornado may not be rated EF-5
Silver City residents work to recover after EF-4 tornado
Former Gulfport resident Linda Carroll Barnes had a book-signing event Sunday at the Gulfport...
Former Gulfport resident writes book as thank you to Coast
The benefit is for students attending high school in Jackson County.
The Anola Club of Pascagoula hosts “Champagne & Chocolate” scholarship fundraiser for Jackson County students