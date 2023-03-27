Pass Christian names Scott Central’s Jeff Stockstill as next head football coach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -There’s a new head Pirate in charge of the Pass Christian football team.

The school announced Monday Jeff Stockstill is the next head coach of the Pirates.

Stockstill comes from 2A Scott Central where he’s helped lead the Rebels to back-to-back 2A state titles.

Last year Scott Central took down Charleston 42-12 to bring home the second straight state title.

Stockstill takes over for Chase Carmody who is now the defensive coordinator at Ocean Springs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.