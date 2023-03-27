WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pass Christian names Scott Central’s Jeff Stockstill as next head football coach

Jeff Stockstill takes over as the next football coach at Pass Christian.
Jeff Stockstill takes over as the next football coach at Pass Christian.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -There’s a new head Pirate in charge of the Pass Christian football team.

The school announced Monday Jeff Stockstill is the next head coach of the Pirates.

Stockstill comes from 2A Scott Central where he’s helped lead the Rebels to back-to-back 2A state titles.

Last year Scott Central took down Charleston 42-12 to bring home the second straight state title.

Stockstill takes over for Chase Carmody who is now the defensive coordinator at Ocean Springs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
The annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off & Festival drew about 2,000 people to Point Cadet in...
Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival draws sizzles under clear skies

Latest News

Former Shuckers shortstop Brice Turang has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.
Former Shucker Brice Turang makes Brewers’ Opening Day roster
Collins announced his commitment to Ole Miss Monday.
Harrison Central alum Raymond Collins commits to Ole Miss
glav
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine visits Gulf Coast ahead of MLB Opening Day
glav
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine visits Gulf Coast ahead of MLB Opening Day