WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan mother was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter.

On Monday, Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for her daughter’s murder.

The Oscoda Township Police Department said its officers responded to a call at a Tawas home on Sept. 17, 2021 for the report of a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home.

When they arrived, officers said they found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding and put in the garbage bag. Court records said the toddler was dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.

WNEM reports Sutton died from multiple stab wounds.

Police found Johnson, Sutton’s mother, a few hours later.

Officers told Johnson her daughter was dead but said she gave “no reaction to the news of her daughter being deceased and appeared unemotional.”

Authorities charged Johnson in her daughter’s murder. She pleaded guilty to homicide and child abuse on Feb. 14, 2022 after she reportedly told social workers Spongebob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
The annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off & Festival drew about 2,000 people to Point Cadet in...
Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival draws sizzles under clear skies

Latest News

According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case