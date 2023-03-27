WLOX Careers
Miss. legislature sends bill allowing armed school faculty members to Gov. Reeves’ desk

It gives school districts the option to decide if they want to have "school guardians" who carry guns.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Mississippi lawmakers passed H.B. 2079, a bill that would allow schools to put guns in the hands of faculty. The measure is now just a governor’s signature away from becoming a reality.

If Gov. Reeves signs the bill into law, it would give school districts the option to decide. Those armed educators would have to take part in a special Mississippi Public Safety Department training course to become a school guardian.

Jackson County School Superintendent John Strycker said his district won’t be in a rush to go through with the plan.

“We’ll make sure we take our time and have a good feel for what the different groups do,” said Strycker. “You know, like I said, the students, parents, the community and certainly the Board of Education regarding the policy that would be related to this subject. We should take our time anyway on any type of policy, but especially on a policy like this when you’re talking about guns in schools.”

If signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

