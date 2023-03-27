WLOX Careers
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say

According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot U-Haul truck.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for stealing 15 stoves from 3 construction sites in D’Iberville and St. Martin.

According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot U-Haul truck.

If you have anyone information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

