Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for stealing 15 stoves from 3 construction sites in D’Iberville and St. Martin.

According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot U-Haul truck.

If you have anyone information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

