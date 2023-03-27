Harrison Central alum Raymond Collins commits to Ole Miss

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Another piece of coast football talent has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Following Picayune running back Chris Davis and Pascagoula defensive end Jeffery Rush, former Harrison Central Red Rebel Raymond Collins announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

Collins just wrapped up his freshman year at Jones Community College where he racked up 46 total tackles, seven for loss and two and a half sacks.

He helped the Bobcats get to an 8-2 record and into the MACCC playoffs this past year.

Collins marks the fifth player of the Ole Miss 2024 class from Mississippi.

