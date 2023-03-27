Former Shucker Brice Turang makes Brewers’ Opening Day roster

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Opening Day is drawing closer for the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the MLB. When the Brew Crew finally do take the field for the first time, they’ll do so with a former

Biloxi Shucker on the roster.

Infielder Brice Turang is now a big leaguer.

Turang spent all of last season with the Nashville Sounds (AAA). He batted .282 throughout Spring Training while also posting an on-base percentage of .349.

In that time, he hit one home run and stole three bases.

The plan is for him to take over duties as a regular second baseman with Luis Urías handling third base.

