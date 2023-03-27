WLOX Careers
Former Shucker Brice Turang makes Brewers’ Opening Day roster

Former Shuckers shortstop Brice Turang has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.
Former Shuckers shortstop Brice Turang has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Opening Day is drawing closer for the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the MLB. When the Brew Crew finally do take the field for the first time, they’ll do so with a former
Biloxi Shucker on the roster.

Infielder Brice Turang is now a big leaguer.

Turang spent all of last season with the Nashville Sounds (AAA). He batted .282 throughout Spring Training while also posting an on-base percentage of .349.

In that time, he hit one home run and stole three bases.

The plan is for him to take over duties as a regular second baseman with Luis Urías handling third base.

