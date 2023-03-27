WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body back to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a New Orleans Lyft driver reportedly killed by his passenger is passing on their thanks to the community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, 32, was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex on Morrison Road.

More: New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says

At the time, Valle was working for Lyft, and police say his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully fatally shot him. Tully was arrested on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Taurus Tilly, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, who had picked...
Taurus Tilly, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, who had picked Tilly up as a rideshare passenger around 2 a.m. on March 8.(OPSO)

The victim’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopez, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial more than 1,000 miles away in his home country of Honduras.

As of Monday (March 27), the fundraiser had raised just over $11,000, surpassing its goal of $7,500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say

Latest News

“We could not be more excited,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.
SINGING RIVER HEALTH: County, health system, potential buyer react to winning bid
If signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.
Miss. legislature sends bill allowing armed school faculty members to Gov. Reeves’ desk
Monday’s announcement marks the beginning of the next phase in the process. Both parties intend...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced
According to officials, the man managed to take the stoves away by loading them into a 26-foot...
Man wanted for stealing 15 stoves in D’Iberville, St. Martin, officials say
It gives school districts the option to decide if they want to have "school guardians" who...
Mississippi School Protection Act on Governors desk