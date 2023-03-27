Cities, nonprofits lead tornado relief/recovery efforts

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are stepping up to help those in need.

At 11 Goodwill donation centers in the six coastal counties, people have been dropping off critical relief and recovery supplies for tornado victims since Sunday.

“The Red Cross reached out to us for support and help because of all our donation locations, so the three CEOs that cover Mississippi for Goodwill got together and decided that we’re going to commit resources and try to drive donations to support this relief effort,” said Tripp Harrison, president and CEO of Goodwill-South Mississippi. “We’re going to be doing this until Thursday; then Friday morning we’re going to go out and deliver all the donations. It’s really encouraging to see this community come together and support folks. Likewise, it would be in reverse if we were going through a hurricane down here. They would support us, too.”

Meanwhile, the City of Gulfport is getting flooded with water donations. They’ve already collected more than 600 cases of bottled water as of Monday morning.

“As we’ve seen the destruction in North Mississippi, we know what that’s like here on the Coast,” said Jase Payne, the city’s communications and marketing manager. “We also know that there are other cities on the Coast that are accepting other donations. We’re going to be donating water to Amory, MS, and then from there, we’re going to work with MEMA as far as what do the other communities need.”

We’re told this round of bottled water donations will be loaded and delivered to Amory Tuesday.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can help those affected by these deadly storms.

