Buyer for Singing River Health System announced

A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors in a release on Monday.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors in a release on Monday.

The board chose the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

“We are excited about the possibilities for healthcare in our region and believe the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is the right choice,” said Ken Taylor, Board of Supervisors President.

“This is an exciting day for Singing River Health System,” said Tiffany Murdock, Singing River Health System CEO. “Our future with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System ensures that Singing River will be able to meet the needs of our employees, patients and community members for years to come.

Monday’s announcement marks the beginning of the next phase in the process. Both parties intend to complete the sale this fall.

