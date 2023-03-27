WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
The annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook Off & Festival drew about 2,000 people to Point Cadet in...
Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival draws sizzles under clear skies
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
A buyer for the Singing River Health System has been chosen. That’s according to the Jackson...
Buyer for Singing River Health System announced

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash ‘serious smack’
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania governor orders flags to half-staff to honor 7 dead in chocolate factory blast
Where your baby is born could determine if they are screened for potentially deadly or...
Death by ZIP Code: How state borders dictate critical screening for newborns