WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

The Anola Club of Pascagoula hosts “Champagne & Chocolate” scholarship fundraiser for Jackson County students

The benefit is for students attending high school in Jackson County.
The benefit is for students attending high school in Jackson County.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of esteemed women sharing a toast to the bright futures of South Mississippi’s young leaders of tomorrow. The ladies of The Anola Club of Pascagoula hosted their annual “Champagne & Chocolate” scholarship fundraiser on Sunday. The benefit is for students attending high school in Jackson County.

The Anola Club has made youth education one of its primary acts of service since its establishment in 1943. The club recognizes academic achievements in the community each year.

The scholarships will be awarded to seniors graduating from Gautier, Moss Point, Pascagoula, and Resurrection high schools.

To raise funding, the women orchestrate a silent auction and raffle on items like artwork and fine jewelry.

“We started this Champagne and Chocolate fundraiser ten or eleven years ago,” says Mary Anne Di Santi, Champagne & Chocolate Committee Member. “We’ve raised over one hundred thousand dollars in high school senior scholarships. Education is at the top of our priority list when it comes to fundraising.”

The organization awards nearly ten scholarships a year based on monetary donations contributed at the benefit.

“They are selected by application, and it tells a lot about them,” says Carol Cuevas, Anola Club of Pascagoula President. “We have a group of teachers that are with Anola that go over them and grade them and determine who comes out.”

The academic scholarships are estimated to be around fifteen hundred dollars per student.

“And it really helps,” says Di Santi. “It pays for books or a part of the room.”

The scholarship winners will be announced next month by the committee with an award ceremony presented by the club.

“Our kids are so intelligent and so smart and giving them a scholarship to further that is what’s important to us,” says Cuevas.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
At 7 months old, Jace was undergoing chemotherapy treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research...
Family of former St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital patient tours St. Jude’s Dream Home
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes

Latest News

Former Gulfport resident Linda Carroll Barnes had a book-signing event Sunday at the Gulfport...
Former Gulfport resident writes book as thank you to Coast
After the devastation, one person says he feels like a stranger in an unfamiliar town.
Recovery and restoration efforts continue after deadly tornadoes
Widespread damage across northern Mississippi after tornadoes leave a trail of destruction...
LIVE: On the ground in Rolling Fork after deadly severe weather
Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.
Gov. Reeves’ request for federal assistance approved by White House