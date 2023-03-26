WATCH: North Miss. survivors look to recover, respond after deadly tornado

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has a team on the ground in northern Mississippi where tornados devastated the area over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 25 people have died with dozens injured. Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden have issued emergency declarations.

Several response teams are in the impacted areas doing what they can to help.

We also spoke with survivors of the storm. One woman hid in her closet for two hours as the storms hit.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can help those affected by these deadly storms.

