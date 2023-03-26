Community supports fundraiser for Long Beach woman battling cancer

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi woman is battling cancer and is in need of serious medical assistance. In response to Ashley Blair’s cry, the Long Beach community is helping raises funds toward her treatments.

Blair is a single mother of three children who needs to maintain employment but that’s been no easy task while fighting the illness. The cancer has not spread into her lymph nodes and bones. She successfully received a mastectomy but Blair still remains fifty thousand dollars short of affording further cancer procedures.

Family friend, Bonnie Vallery says she admires Blair’s strength despite how much life has thrown her way.

“This girl is one tough cookie” says Vallery. “She’s got three little kids and a big heart, and she’s got a big fight”

Saturday afternoon, friends, families, and dozens of locals gathered on the Harper McCaughan Town Green for Blair’s benefit. The event included a silent auction, raffle, and bake sale.

“This is a benefit for her, and everybody is surrounding her with all the love we can possibly give her,” Vallery added

Plate lunches were also served by a team of dedicated volunteers in exchange for monetary donations starting at ten dollars.

The bake sale will continue indefinitely until the goal is reached. For those interested in donating, inquiries can be sent to ashleyblair827@gmail.com.

