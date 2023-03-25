WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Woman facing multiple charges after 41 dead cats found at property, authorities say

West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.
West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By WDTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman is facing multiple charges as the result of an animal cruelty investigation.

Randolph County deputies said they were called on Monday to investigate an animal cruelty complaint at a property.

Deputies said they discovered the home had no electricity when they arrived while all the windows and doors were closed along with the property having an overwhelming odor of urine.

WDTV reports that deputies found many cats and kittens at the home. They also heard barking dogs from a neighboring house that had similar conditions.

Both homes were “deplorable and unlivable,” according to authorities. Deputies said piles of feces were found with urine at the homes.

Conditions were so severe, that hazmat teams were called, and responders had to use respirators to be able to enter, authorities said.

According to county deputies, a total of 11 dogs, 40 living cats and 41 dead cats were found at the property.

The animals seen alive were described by authorities as being “extremely sick” and in desperate need of medical care.

Donna Marie Thompson and her family are the owners of the homes. Authorities said Thompson has been charged with 92 counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed

Latest News

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew...
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child discharges inside Illinois day care