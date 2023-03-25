Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Overnight, deadly tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Alabama, leaving at least 23 people dead and many others injured and missing.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday in all counties affected by the storms: Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.

Now, the cities of Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville and Gulfport are working to send water and supplies to those who need it, in towns like Amory, Rolling Fork and Silver City.

BAY ST. LOUIS

The City of Bay St. Louis is collecting water and supplies like tarps, medicine, batteries, flashlights and canned goods. You can drop off donations at either fire station in the city. Here are their locations:

543 Main Street

6218 W Hinds Street

D’IBERVILLE

Donate bottled water by bringing it to the D’Iberville Fire Department. Cases can be placed in the Police Department trailer located there.

11288 Lamey Bridge Road

GULFPORT

You can drop off cases of water at any Gulfport fire station. Here are their locations:

1200 42nd Avenue

2324 Pass Road

210 Cowan Road

1515 23rd Avenue

641 41st Street

1000 E Pass Road

15239 Dedeaux Road

12001 Dedeaux Road

If you know of other donation sites not mentioned on this list, please send an email to producers@wlox.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.