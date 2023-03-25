WLOX Careers
Thousands of customers without power as storms push through Mississippi

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people are in the dark Friday night as storms push through Mississippi.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 9,500 customers are without power. Hardest-areas included Sharkey and Humphreys counties.

Sharkey is currently reporting 1,834 outages and Humphreys reporting 1,763.

Madison County currently has 676 outages, with viewers reporting outages in Ridgeland via our social media pages.

Numbers are expected to climb as more severe weather pushes through.

