WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has released a statement following the tragic, deadly storms that swept across Mississippi Friday night.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

His full statement is below:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed

Latest News

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency after deadly storms killed 23 Mississippians
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes