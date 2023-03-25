WLOX Careers
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have lost their lives following the state-wide tornadoes Friday night.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 23 people have died, with “dozens” injured along with four missing people have been confirmed by the agency as of 6:20 a.m.

MEMA says there are multiple local and state search and rescue teams currently working at this time.

Assets are on the ground to assist those impacted.

“The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet.

