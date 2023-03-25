WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves, Miss. senators request federal disaster declaration

Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.
Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s deadly slew of storms and tornadoes throughout northern Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves and the state Senate are urging President Joe Biden to approve a federal disaster declaration for the state.

“The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today,” said Gov. Reeves in a press release sent out on Saturday. “From homes, to businesses, and even entire communities. Respond, recover, rebuild together. That is the mission.”

Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, where 26 people have been declared dead as of 4 p.m. Saturday. Dozens more are reported to be injured.

The full letter sent by the state Senate to President Biden reads:

For those looking to donate, click here or text MSTORNADOES to 51555.

