Developers discuss future of old William Carey beach property with concerned citizens.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Development and public opinions go hand in hand.

“This area is one of the last areas that they ought to be proud of because we have really nice houses, lots and really nice oak trees,” said one neighbor.

Elliott Homes presented their idea on what to do with the old William Carey beach property hoping to ease the minds of some citizens. Ideas included architectural designs and adding new parks, giving people a vision of what it will look like along the beach.

Many are on board, but some still have their concerns.

“Another thing I like to raise is the nightmare of living next to this construction for years and years and years,” said one neighbor. “As a homeowner, I’m concerned about safety and inefficient flow of traffic along beach drive and surrounding areas. To include Anniston Elementary School.”

The CEO of Elliot Homes, Brandon Elliot, says while his company may already have ideas of what they would do, they will continue to hold these public meetings to hear the citizens because of their love for their city.

“A Lot of the best things come from problems to overcome and have to think things through and the feedback we get from some of the neighbors will certainly benefit the subdivision from a value perspective, a quality-of-life perspective and a livability from some of the neighbors and the community,” said Elliott. “We’re very excited. We think that this will go into our next meeting where we can present a great plat to some of the neighbors and to the city and hopefully come up with something that’s going to be long term positive change for the coast.”

Elliott says his team will continue to send some design ideas to the residents who came out to today’s meeting to keep their dialogue open.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.