Daydria Cuevas signs to William Carey University

Daydria Cuevas signed on with the William Carey women's basketball team.
Daydria Cuevas signed on with the William Carey women's basketball team.(WLOX)
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Pass Christian girls’ basketball star Daydria Cuevas officially signed with William Carey to continue her career on the hardwood.

Cuevas showed versatility throughout her time with the Pirates, playing all five positions between her junior and senior seasons. Off the court, Cuevas leads by example and excels in the classroom.

Despite other offers, Cuevas chose the Crusaders to stay close to home.

“Being close to home was important to me,” she said. “I want my family to be able to come to my games and William Carey is just a great place.”

Cuevas smiled when asked about the emotions she had while signing her letter of intent.

“I was nervous. I forgot how to spell my last name for a second, but I’ve worked hard and for a long time for this so it’s exciting.”

As for what she is going to miss as she embarks on her next chapter, Cuevas was quick to answer.

“I’m really going to miss being around Coach Ainsworth and Coach Halley because basketball consumes my life. I’m really going to miss them.”

Cuevas joins a host of coast talent on the Crusaders women’s basketball team.

