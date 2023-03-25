WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The body discovered in the Big Black River on Saturday has been confirmed to be that of Ebony Owens.

“The search for Ebony Owens has concluded,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted to social media Saturday afternoon, before thanking those involved in her search.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Ebony Owens after she went missing more than a week ago.

Her husband, Michael Owens, has been charged in her death.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after allegedly killing her.

Owens has been charged with murder, arson, and sexual battery of a minor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment

Latest News

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Bout’s Routes annual Autism Ride raises money, awareness
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.25.23
Severe weather threat returns to Mississippi; close call for South Mississippi
Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.
Gov. Reeves, Miss. senators request federal disaster declaration