3rd annual Ride for Autism Awareness

Hundreds of motorcycles took off to spread awareness and raise money for autism.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of motorists rode together to help spread autism awareness.

Today was the 3rd annual Bout’s Routes Autism Awareness ride. Motorcycles, law enforcement vehicles, and cars lined up at Ocean Springs High School before hitting highway 90 and heading towards Laurel Mississippi where a festival took place.

Bout’s Routes founder Greg Boutwell said the event has grown a lot over the years. Last year 400 riders participated.

Rider, Preacher told WLOX this event hits close to home because his son has autism.

“My oldest son is autistic, so autism awareness was close to the heart. The first three years it was popular we had people come out. Autism is stuck. It’s definitely something that needs to be talked about. Have people bring it to life you know their families and loved ones. That’s what we’re here to do,” Preacher said.

All Proceeds are donated to TEAAM Autism and The Social Club, non-profits for autistic children and adults based in Laurel, MS.

