Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints wide receiver and current free agent Marquez Callaway plans to sign a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Another SP reunion. Callaway to Denver https://t.co/bmPTslJBer — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 24, 2023

Under Payton’s leadership, Callaway hauled in a career-high 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Late in the 2021 season, Callaway recorded his first ever 100-yard receiving game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season, with Dennis Allen at the helm, Callaway disappointed many, catching only 16 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. The emergence of rookie Chris Olave and addition of Jarvis Landry contributed to his dip in production.

SPORTS HEADLINES

Ingram’s 1st career triple-double lifts Pelicans past Hornets

LSU prepares to take on Utah in Sweet 16

Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice

Former LSU player Foster Moreau stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

Callaway joins a Broncos receiving corps that includes Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.