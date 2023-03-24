WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Picayune running back Chris Davis commits to Ole Miss

Picayune running back Chris Davis announced his commitment to Ole Miss.
Picayune running back Chris Davis announced his commitment to Ole Miss.(Chris Davis/Twitter)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Mississippi football product is staying in the Magnolia State as Picayune running back Chris Davis announced his commitment to Ole Miss via Twitter on Thursday night.

The rising senior running back racked up nearly 1,100 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns last year.

He helped led the Maroon Tide football team to its first ever back-to-back state titles an an undefeated regular season last year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
By the age of 16, Aviya Nettles had already become a producer for two Hollywood companies. She...
Gautier teen writes her first feature-film script
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to...
Army Corps of Engineers appeals court ruling on Bonnet Carré Spillway openings
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula

Latest News

PRC has named Jacob Webb Sr. as the new head football coach.
Pearl River Central names Jacob Webb Sr. new head football coach
stans
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Petal vs St. Stanislaus (Battle at the Beach 3/18/2023)
Battle at the Beach Day 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Battle at the Beach (03/16/23)
Jacob Aycock was named the new head football coach at Stone.
Stone names former Poplarville DC Jacob Aycock as new head coach