Picayune running back Chris Davis commits to Ole Miss

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Mississippi football product is staying in the Magnolia State as Picayune running back Chris Davis announced his commitment to Ole Miss via Twitter on Thursday night.

The rising senior running back racked up nearly 1,100 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns last year.

He helped led the Maroon Tide football team to its first ever back-to-back state titles an an undefeated regular season last year.

