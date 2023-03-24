WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pass Christian honored by Coastal Living magazine

Coastal Living magazine citied Pass Christian's natural and manmade beauty as well as...
Coastal Living magazine citied Pass Christian's natural and manmade beauty as well as affordable real estate and outdoor amenities.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Coast city is on the national map.

In its Spring issue, the magazine Coastal Living has placed Pass Christian on the list of “Best Places to Live On The Coast for 2023.”

It’s a big honor, but not surprising for those who make Pass Christian their home.

For Jennifer and John Burdon, the simple things make Pass Christian a hidden gem.

“I like the pace, the pace of life, the people,” he said. “It’s definitely a slower pace than what I was used to prior to coming here.”

“It’s got some pretty nice winter weather and the view is hard to beat of the water and it’s just a lot of really friendly people and a nice community,” Jennifer added.

Their city joins towns from all over the country – including California and Hawaii – and is the first Mississippi Gulf Coast community to be named to the list.

“I was elated,” said Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. “Because not too long ago, Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs won an award. And then, this just came out of the blue. But it’s an exciting thing for Pass Christian.”

The effect of the national exposure is immeasurable.

“Well, I think we’re going to have more people coming here,” Rafferty said. “Tourism is the No. 1 driver of economic development. And we have a lot of areas that are still undeveloped after Katrina. And that’s what we’re trying to do. I refer to it as measured growth.”

The magazine cited Pass Christian’s natural and manmade beauty as well as affordable real estate and outdoor amenities.

Commercial opportunities here are not only full of character, but they also sustain life.

“You can do business here without even leaving town 99 percent of the time,” said Martin Hardware employee Stephen Grannan. “I mean, I go days and days and days without ever leaving the city.”

But the residents are the foundation.

“These people are good people,” Grannan said. “They’re kind, they’re polite. They will bend over backward to help you. It’s amazing the friends I’ve made here since I moved back three years ago.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula
Jim Faulk
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son

Latest News

Flint Creek water park slides are freshly painted blue for the new season.
Flint Creek Water Park gearing up for early opening day
Even after phase 4 of the Popp's Ferry Road extension is complete, business owners on the far...
D’Iberville businesses concerned about low traffic flow on old Popp’s Ferry
Cole will become the first person of color and just the second layperson to lead the...
Biloxi man appointed president of Loyola University New Orleans
As the Mississippi Senior Games continue here in South Mississippi, one activity is rolling...
Bocce ball a big hit with Senior Olympians