WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula
Jim Faulk
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records
The 22-year military veteran spent time at Keesler from 2014 to 2016.
New 81st Training Wing commander sworn in during ceremony at KAFB
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing